Webb County Elections Office claims weather affected voter turnout

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The weather could have contributed to the low voter turnout that was reported on Monday and Tuesday, that’s according to the Webb County Elections Office.

On Tuesday morning, Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo spoke on the KGNS Digital News Desk about the low number of voters.

Castillo states that the rain deterred voters from heading to polls but expects a rush of them to show up on Friday.

Currently, there are 13 sites available for people to cast their ballot during early voting.

