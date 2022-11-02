Shop Local
9-year-old gets free McDonald's fries for a year after his Halloween costume wowed the chain

Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made McDonald's fry costume.
Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made McDonald’s fry costume.(Megan Mompher / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DELAWARE, Ohio (Gray News) – A 9-year-old Ohio boy landed a year’s supply of McDonald’s fries after the chain was so impressed by his Halloween costume honoring the food.

Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made McDonald’s fry costume. He was accompanied by his little brother, Chance, who was dressed as a packet of ketchup.

A McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Delaware was so impressed by Blake’s costume they threw a Halloween party for him. They also presented him with a certificate for free fries for a year.

Spina bifida is a condition in which part of the spinal cord and backbone don’t form correctly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Team Blake Facebook page, his family has been crafting custom Halloween costumes that incorporate his wheelchair for the last six years, including a school bus, a fire truck, and a bowl of Kraft macaroni and cheese.

