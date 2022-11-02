Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Laredo Wednesday afternoon to rally supporters.

Hundreds of potential voters stood outside the TAMIU Western Hemispheric Trade Center Building to hear O’Rourke speak.

O’Rourke is campaigning on restoring reproductive freedom for women, keeping kids safe in classrooms, creating jobs, investing in schools and expanding health care.

