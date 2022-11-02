Border Patrol agents fire pepper balls at group of Venezuelan migrants
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
El Paso, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas fired pepper balls at a crowd of migrants on Monday after a border agent was assaulted, that’s according to authorities.
The migrants were attempting to cross into the United States from Juarez.
The alleged attack happened as a group of Venezuelan Nationals were demonstrating along the Rio Grande international boundary.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, one individual attacked an agent with a flag pole.
When Border Patrol officers responded with pepper balls, the crowd dispersed and crossed back into Mexico.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.