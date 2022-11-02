Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol agents fire pepper balls at group of Venezuelan migrants

By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Paso, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas fired pepper balls at a crowd of migrants on Monday after a border agent was assaulted, that’s according to authorities.

The migrants were attempting to cross into the United States from Juarez.

The alleged attack happened as a group of Venezuelan Nationals were demonstrating along the Rio Grande international boundary.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, one individual attacked an agent with a flag pole.

When Border Patrol officers responded with pepper balls, the crowd dispersed and crossed back into Mexico.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 6 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

Latest News

File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU
Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours