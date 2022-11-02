Border Patrol agents fire pepper balls at group of Venezuelan migrants

El Paso, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas fired pepper balls at a crowd of migrants on Monday after a border agent was assaulted, that’s according to authorities.

The migrants were attempting to cross into the United States from Juarez.

The alleged attack happened as a group of Venezuelan Nationals were demonstrating along the Rio Grande international boundary.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, one individual attacked an agent with a flag pole.

When Border Patrol officers responded with pepper balls, the crowd dispersed and crossed back into Mexico.

