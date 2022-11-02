Shop Local
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Laredo with Pan de Muerto
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On this Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), local bakeries are serving up Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead) by the hundreds.

It was a busy Wednesday morning at some of the bakeries around town on November 2. Bakers have been preparing for the big day since October with hundreds of traditional Panes de Muertos made just today.

As per Mexican tradition, Pan de Muerto is a sweetened soft bread shaped like a bun, often decorated with bone-shaped pieces representing loved ones who have passed on. The bones are usually arranged in a circle to portray the circle of life.

One customer, Idalia Perez, who was in line to buy the bread says the sweet treat is a staple for her and her family. ”I celebrate this every year since I do have Mexican heritage in my family. My dad was from Mexico City, so he showed us that we celebrate this tradition on November 2nd to remember all those who have passed on. So I sit at my alter, go home, and we put our bread, take pictures, we sing, and we say our prayer, and then we eat our bread with a little bit of cafecito, you know, coffee,” said Perez.

Traditionally, Pan de Muerto is offered at the deceased’s alter, or ofrenda. It is believed the spirits do not eat, but absorb the essence of the bread, nourishing them after their long journey back to the land of the living.

