City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration.

If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.

This announcement came two weeks ago through its Facebook page where the city council member Alberto Torres decided to extend their hours of operation.

Guadalupe Tinajero was one of many community members celebrating All Souls Day but visiting her father.

“We come to visit our father and we’re here to honor his memory, and we’re bringing him his favorite snacks and just here with the family to remember all the good memories we had when he was with us in life. Today is not a sad day, today is a happy day, and we just reminisce on talking about old times, fun times and we’re here honoring him”, said Tinajero.

The City of Laredo cemetery will stay open until 9:30 p.m.

The cemetery will return to normal operating hours on Thursday.

