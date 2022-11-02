Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration.

If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.

This announcement came two weeks ago through its Facebook page where the city council member Alberto Torres decided to extend their hours of operation.

Guadalupe Tinajero was one of many community members celebrating All Souls Day but visiting her father.

“We come to visit our father and we’re here to honor his memory, and we’re bringing him his favorite snacks and just here with the family to remember all the good memories we had when he was with us in life. Today is not a sad day, today is a happy day, and we just reminisce on talking about old times, fun times and we’re here honoring him”, said Tinajero.

The City of Laredo cemetery will stay open until 9:30 p.m.

The cemetery will return to normal operating hours on Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 6 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

Latest News

Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Webb County Elections Office
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Laredo with Pan de Muerto
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Laredo with Pan de Muerto
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event