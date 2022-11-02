Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Emperor penguins at risk of extinction due to climate change

Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the...
Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act. They are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.(Source: Hannes Grobe/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 3.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took an important step in protecting Antarctica’s emperor penguins, who are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.

The tallest and heaviest of penguins were officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act last Tuesday.

With global warming melting the ice that the flightless birds count on for their survival, the species is now categorized as threatened.

The journal Global Change Biology reports that the emperor penguin population could all but disappear by 2100. That’s if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase at their current rates, melting Antarctic sea ice.

Endangered species classification could help the emperor penguin population, just as it helped stabilize the population of polar bears.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 6 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

Latest News

An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders