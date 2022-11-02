Shop Local
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st-degree reckless homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. (Source: WBAY)
By Scott Koral and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl in Wisconsin is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old boy.

The girl was charged as an adult in court Tuesday afternoon with reckless homicide, hit and run, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, WBAY reported.

The criminal complaint states she was driving a Toyota Corolla, speeding between 116.5 mph and 123.4 mph, in a 35-mph zone, according to calculations by a member of the Green Bay Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction unit based on security videos from businesses at the corners of that intersection.

The teen is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on into another car stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the gray sedan told police he had a green light and didn’t see any traffic when he started to go into the intersection and the Corolla crashed into the front of his car. He believes the Corolla then swerved and hit a stopped car head-on.

The Corolla spun around twice before it stopped down the block.

According to WBAY, witnesses said they saw a group of teens get out of the car and leave in another vehicle, but a passenger in the seat behind the driver was hanging out the door.

The 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

The Corolla left at the scene led police to the girl’s mother, who realized her car was missing about an hour before the crash. She said her daughter took her car without her permission.

Officers caught up with the 15-year-old the next day when she was treated at the hospital for a broken arm.

The teen told officers she didn’t stay at the crash scene because she was scared.

We are not identifying the teen driver because there’s a chance the case could get sent down to juvenile court. Her next appearance before a judge is Nov. 9.

