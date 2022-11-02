Shop Local
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is celebrating 75 years of educating the Laredo Community and its inviting the public to be a part of the celebration.

On Wednesday, the college announced the details of its ‘West End Diamond Roundup’ Gala in the Kazen Center building.

Dr. Minita Ramirez, the president of Laredo College hopes that the community will come out and support the institution that has been around for years and has been known by many names including Laredo Community College and Laredo Junior College.

This year the title sponsor is PNC bank; however, they are still looking for more.

The 75 anniversary celebration will take place on March 24 of 2023.

