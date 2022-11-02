Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause.

The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’.

The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families for Autism Support and Awareness.

The event is taking place November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

A portion of the race proceeds will be donated to Families for Autism Support and Awareness.

The organization is inviting to come out and have a good time in the mud while enjoying some music and amigos.

Early registration ends on November 4th.

For more information, contact Jesse Romero at jromero8704@students.laredo.edu or Gregorio Salas at gregorio.salas@laredo.edu.

