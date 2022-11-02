Laredo Fire Department investigating tractor trailer fire

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues the investigation into what caused a truck to go up in flames Tuesday night.

The fire took place just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359.

According to reports, two trucks were completely destroyed by the blaze and the side of another truck was also damaged.

The fire department said three units were sent to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.