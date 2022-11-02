Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series.

United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from giant conchas to Whataburger order cards.

Last year, during the midst of the pandemic, Sanchez got her students involved in creating super-sized sculptures.

Sanchez and her students decided that they wanted to do something big for Cinco de Mayo, which they did by creating two massive maracas.

The project shook up so much attention, the art club was invited to visit ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ on Alamo Plaza in San Antonio.

Ms. Sanchez decided to reach out to Ripley’s and fill out the information to have the project featured in the books which they agreed to.

Ms. Sanchez believes this project speaks volumes on our culture here in Laredo.

“I think this is something that hasn’t happened yet and it’s amazing to be apart of that and be apart of the history and to really extend our culture, not only nationwide but even far beyond and I think it’s amazing especially that it’s being demonstrated by arts because I believe art is very important and art gives us a lot of value and it puts a lot of value into our life”, said Sanchez.

The 19th edition of ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ book is in stores now.

