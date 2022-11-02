Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes.

Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.

Marilyn Alvarez Rodriguez, a member of Women of the Stage, said, “you can see how gorgeous the Canseco Home looks. Their gardens are filled with pumpkins. You can dress in black or wear a catrina mask or face paint, or just come join us for a walk around the garden. You can join our group. We’ve been working on bringing this tradition here for the past six years.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Canseco Home is located on Chihuahua Street and North Seymour Avenue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 6 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

Latest News

Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Webb County Elections Office
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Laredo with Pan de Muerto
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Laredo with Pan de Muerto
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event