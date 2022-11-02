‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes.

Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.

Marilyn Alvarez Rodriguez, a member of Women of the Stage, said, “you can see how gorgeous the Canseco Home looks. Their gardens are filled with pumpkins. You can dress in black or wear a catrina mask or face paint, or just come join us for a walk around the garden. You can join our group. We’ve been working on bringing this tradition here for the past six years.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Canseco Home is located on Chihuahua Street and North Seymour Avenue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.