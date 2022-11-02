LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD officials are releasing more information about an incident that prompted a brief lockdown at a Laredo high school.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. when KGNS News received a tip regarding a lockdown at Martin High School.

Laredo ISD confirmed the school was placed on a brief lockdown and then was lifted moments after.

LISD Executive Director for Health and Safety Oscar Perez said based on the current investigation; one of the students notified school staff about seeing another classmate carrying a weapon.

Perez said the weapon that the student had was a pellet gun.

These guns are usually used for hunting, sport practice and even pest control.

Although the events took place after school hours, Perez said all district and campus safety protocols were observed and implemented.

Perez adds, the student is expected to face consequences.

“We have the student code of conduct for LISD for ‘22 & ‘23, once the investigation is complete, I’m sure administration will follow protocol as for the consequences will be for the student, and I’m sure that he or she will be provided due process”, said Perez.

At this time, it is unclear how the student got the pellet gun inside the campus, but the case remains under investigation.

As of now, no students or staff members were harmed.

