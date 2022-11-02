LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning possible fog until 8A.M. this morning temperature in the mid 60s.

Pleasenat day mostly cloudy with slightly humid conditions a high of 79.

There’s a slight chance of rain for tonight with mostly cloudy skies a low of 71.

The rain will be isolated to scattered some spots will remain dry.

Tomorrow the warming trend begins with muggy conditions a high in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be breezy with gust up to 23mph and for Friday night a cool front is expected to pass across south Texas ahead of the cool front rain chances will be possible .

This front will bring cool and dry conditions for the weekend with sunny skies.

Have a great day.

