Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat

Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.(Source: CONNOR SURDI/STARBUCKS/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - Coffee lovers, it is time to get into the holiday spirit.

Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cups, an annual tradition now in its 25th year.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot beverages served in one of four festive cup designs.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Starbucks creative director Gary Jacobson.

No new drinks are being added this year, but people can still enjoy the usual Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew also are back.

A new sweet treat, the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, was added this year. It joins the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry...
This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish at Starbucks.(Starbucks)

Jacobson says Starbucks is focused on creating a “joyful experience” throughout the Starbucks experience this holiday season.

“Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

