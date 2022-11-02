Shop Local
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on Highway 359.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359.

According to Laredo Fire officials, three units were called out to put the flames out.

The fire is under control, but crews are still on the scene.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution.

