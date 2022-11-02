Shop Local
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31.

On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.

Early voting runs until Friday, November 4 with polls opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

KGNS is part of the “Yes I will vote” coalition. The aim is to get at least 85,000 people to vote. With Tuesday’s total Webb County is at about 24% of the way there.

If you need more information on this election cycle, you can head to our Election Guide 2022 where you can find all of the necessary information to vote.

