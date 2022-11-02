Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warmer and Sunnier

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical winds from the southeast will increase tonight, helping to hold temperatures in the high 60′s to around 70 all night long. The layer of gulf moisture will become thinner during Thursday, allowing the low cloud deck to mix away. The combination of sunnier skies and southerly winds will raise afternoon temperatures into the high 80′s. We may touch 90 on Friday before a front arrives from the Rockies. Slight chance of a shower Friday night, then mild dry Rocky Mountain air follows Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 6 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Tractor trailer fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359

Latest News

KGNS News Today -Weather forecast 11/2 - clipped version
KGNS News Today -Weather forecast 11/2 - clipped version
Pleasenat and slightly humid
Mostly cloudy
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week
Cloudy and cool
November rain