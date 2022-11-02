Warmer and Sunnier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical winds from the southeast will increase tonight, helping to hold temperatures in the high 60′s to around 70 all night long. The layer of gulf moisture will become thinner during Thursday, allowing the low cloud deck to mix away. The combination of sunnier skies and southerly winds will raise afternoon temperatures into the high 80′s. We may touch 90 on Friday before a front arrives from the Rockies. Slight chance of a shower Friday night, then mild dry Rocky Mountain air follows Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.