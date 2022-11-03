Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents at the south station arrest a convicted felon.

It happened on Tuesday as Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals in the group was identified as Gustavo Macias Ruval-Caba, a 36-year-old male Mexican Citizen.

Record checks revealed that he had a prior arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual assault of child which he was sentenced to ten years’ probation.

Agents also saw he had been deported earlier this year for immigration violations.

He was charged for illegal re-entry after deportation and currently remains in custody pending further investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Agents arrest sex offender
Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Laredo
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo