Agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents at the south station arrest a convicted felon.

It happened on Tuesday as Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals in the group was identified as Gustavo Macias Ruval-Caba, a 36-year-old male Mexican Citizen.

Record checks revealed that he had a prior arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual assault of child which he was sentenced to ten years’ probation.

Agents also saw he had been deported earlier this year for immigration violations.

He was charged for illegal re-entry after deportation and currently remains in custody pending further investigation.

