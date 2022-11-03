Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1.

The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in.

After record checks were conducted, it was found that they were all in the country illegally from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

All the individuals were transported to the Laredo south station and will be processed accordingly.

