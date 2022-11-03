Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1.

The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in.

After record checks were conducted, it was found that they were all in the country illegally from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

All the individuals were transported to the Laredo south station and will be processed accordingly.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm

Latest News

Wednesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Wednesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
Oso
Pet of the Week: Oso
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups