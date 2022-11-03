Career Day at Centeno Elementary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide.

On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.

Amabilia Gonzalez, the school’s principal, says students need to study hard to achieve their dream job. “It’s about what interests you, then go for it and achieve it. I want to believe that it does. I want to believe that these kids are going to be the ones taking care of us,” said Gonzalez.

Students also had fun with Laredo firefighters, the police department, and even the Webb County Sheriff.

