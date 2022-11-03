Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Career Day at Centeno Elementary

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide.

On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.

Amabilia Gonzalez, the school’s principal, says students need to study hard to achieve their dream job. “It’s about what interests you, then go for it and achieve it. I want to believe that it does. I want to believe that these kids are going to be the ones taking care of us,” said Gonzalez.

Students also had fun with Laredo firefighters, the police department, and even the Webb County Sheriff.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm

Latest News

Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed
Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed
Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health