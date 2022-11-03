Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue

Like his namesake, a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" has an eye for painting. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog with only one ear certainly has an eye for painting.

Like many other dogs, Van Gogh can do many tricks. But the one-eared dog has a far more unique talent in his artistic abilities.

The dog was named after the artist who cut off his own ear.

Van Gogh was rescued from a North Carolina dogfighting ring. His ear was in such bad shape at the time, it had to be amputated.

But the surgery didn’t dampen his talent as an artist.

Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, helps him paint by placing gobs of paint on a canvas, then sliding the canvas into a plastic bag coated with peanut butter. When he licks the peanut butter off, the paint is smeared around to make a design.

Van Gogh recently had a gallery show to raise money and maybe find him a permanent home, but only two people showed up.

Nevertheless, sympathy and publicity made Van Gogh a doggie art star. He’s sold 30 works at about $40 a piece.

But the 7-year-old, 75 pound boxer-pit bull mix still needs a home.

“He would love someone who would cuddle him because he’s a cuddler,” Gartner said.

The artist might be bored with a ball, but he loves bacon bits and is a “go-with-the-flow type of dog,” according to Gartner.

Van Gogh is not the only animal waiting for a home at the rescue; more than a dozen pets are also available.

More details can be found at the Happily Furever After Rescue website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event

Latest News

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam footage during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family sue police over response to domestic call
A paraglider who went out for his usual Sunday flight in South Florida is now considered a hero...
Paraglider spots woman trapped on top of sinking car, leading to her rescue
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison