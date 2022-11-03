Laredo families celebrate passed loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Families all across the Gateway City are honored loved ones who passed away as part of Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos.

Some celebrate the day by decorating altars with food and drinks as well as flowers, while others celebrate it at the burial grounds.

Priscilla Martinez has many fond memories of her grandfather and cousin. Both who have recently passed away.

Martinez and other family members decided to celebrate their loved ones at the Laredo cemetery on Wednesday morning.

“My cousin sadly, well he was in an accident and our grandfather it was mainly his time. He was diabetic, he had a surgery. It went well, but at the time he wasn’t the same”, said Martinez.

Priscilla and her cousin were among the hundreds of people who celebrated the holiday at the cemetery.

Maria Guadalupe Tinajero was another resident who was taking part in the celebration.

“We just reminisce and talk about old times, fun times and were here honoring him. My father had a lovely voice when he used to sing, that’s what we missed”, said Tinajero.

During all Souls Day, commonly known as El Dia de Los Muertos, many families build altars at their homes; however, others visit their grave sites to pay respects.

The cemetery is not the only place to honor the deceased. Over at Martin high school Christina Gamez teaches her students about this holiday.

“It is a celebration of the deceased, celebrating their life, it should be a joyous occasion, as supposed to some people see it as a down time or sorrowful, but it’s a way to celebrate them and who they were”, said Gamez.

Gamez’s students built an alter at the school library which included food, flowers and other items that belonged to the deceased person.

Although it’s a common tradition across Latin American culture, she says this celebration brings more culture and family values for many around town.

“It’s called the ofrenda in Spanish, but it’s called the offering to the dead. It’s kind of like if it was your birthday and they serve your favorite dish and/or cake, well this is a different celebration”, said Gamez.

As the Dia de los Muertos celebration comes to an end, all those who celebrate agree that even though they are gone, they are not forgotten.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.