Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man, 20-year-old Raul Botello, Jr., who is accused of aggravated robbery with a firearm.

On Thursday, September 22, Laredo Police officers got to the 800 block of North Seymour Avenue for a call of a robbery. When officers got there, they spoke to a male victim. The victim knows Botello and said that Botello had gone by his residence and threatened him and his wife by saying he was going to shoot the residence if she did not sign a title to their vehicles. According to the victims, Botello showed the handle of a gun he was concealing. The victims mentioned they both feared for their life.

Botello is facing a total bond of $75,000. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Botello, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

