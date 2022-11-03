Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus.

No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers make a donation to the Blue Santa Program which is for toys for families who are less fortunate during the holidays.

Aside from helping kids receive Christmas gifts, the campaign encourages their officers to get screened for prostate cancer; a screening that saves lives.

“Believe it or not, we’ve actually had good results with it. Even someone who got screened and was able to prevent something from manifesting into something worse”, said Baeza.

Dr. Yanick Ekortarh, a physician from Laredo Medical Center encourages men to get their routine checkups and adds no man should skip it.

“It is the second most common cancer in men. And 1 in 8 men in their lifetime will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 1 in 41 of these people diagnosed will lose that battle”, said Dr. Ekortarh.

Some of the symptoms to look out for is difficulty urinating, increased frequency in urination or even blood in urine.

Dr. Ekortarh said prostate cancer can present itself at any age, but it is recommended to start checkups after the age of 50.

“It is a very good thing for you to come to go see a doctor for general checkups, not just when you’re sick, because it’s very important to maintain health not just cure diseases”, said Dr. Ekortarh.

According to the CDC, prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death among men of all races and especially among the Hispanic population.

