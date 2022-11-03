Laredoans line up for holiday cups

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!

Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.

The company will unveil four new cups to kick off the holiday season.

