Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Middle school students take part in Special Olympics Bowling Competition

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo students participated in the Area 21 Special Olympics Texas Bowling.

On Wednesday, middle school students gathered at Jett Bowl to show off their skills.

Students who participate in adaptive physical education were invited to the special occasion where they competed against other school districts.

Laredo ISD said the event is especially meaningful to the eighth graders as they prepare to bid farewell to their middle school friends and meet new faces in high school.

“At this time our middle school students are facing challenges because they are, like you said, they are transitioning to the high school, so as 8th graders, you know, they are very excited about their last year in middle school. So this event for them is especially meaningful because they get to practice the events and the sports that they’ve been working on, and their adaptive pe classes at their campuses”, said LISD Special Education Supervisor Amy Casares.

Casares said this is the first time the event was held in person after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event allows teachers to prepare their students for the upcoming changes they are about to be faced with before they head into high school.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event

Latest News

Oso
Pet of the Week: Oso
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredo families celebrate passed loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
Laredo families celebrate passed loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
Middle school students take part in Special Olympics Bowling Competition
Middle school students take part in Special Olympics Bowling Competition