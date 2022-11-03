Middle school students take part in Special Olympics Bowling Competition

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo students participated in the Area 21 Special Olympics Texas Bowling.

On Wednesday, middle school students gathered at Jett Bowl to show off their skills.

Students who participate in adaptive physical education were invited to the special occasion where they competed against other school districts.

Laredo ISD said the event is especially meaningful to the eighth graders as they prepare to bid farewell to their middle school friends and meet new faces in high school.

“At this time our middle school students are facing challenges because they are, like you said, they are transitioning to the high school, so as 8th graders, you know, they are very excited about their last year in middle school. So this event for them is especially meaningful because they get to practice the events and the sports that they’ve been working on, and their adaptive pe classes at their campuses”, said LISD Special Education Supervisor Amy Casares.

Casares said this is the first time the event was held in person after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event allows teachers to prepare their students for the upcoming changes they are about to be faced with before they head into high school.

