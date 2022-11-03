LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities.

Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy.

He loves to be the center of attention and according to LAPS, he likes butt scratches so a lot of times he’ll show you his glutes but it’s just because he loves to be pet.

Oso is very social and gets along with other animals as well as animal lovers.

If you would like to adopt Oso, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

