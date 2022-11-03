Political candidates are having their signs tagged or removed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day is five days away and candidates are going all out to get people to vote.

Some of the candidates are following the rules on where they put campaign signs across the city, but others do not. KGNS requested the list of the candidates whose campaign signs have been tagged or removed in the past two months from August to October.

The incumbent for U.S. Congress Henry Cuellar had 14 of his signs tagged, 12 of them in the same location on McPherson Road.

Candidate for District 6, Dr. Tyler King had nine of his removed. He says he’s surprised by the list. “That’s quite ironic because I ask permission from every single landowner that I’ve ever placed a sign. I almost always universally was always putting up the signs myself with a friend. I still have several signs that I would like to put up, but I would like to wait until I actually get permission from landowners,” said King.

But what does this tagging and sign removal mean?

The city’s building development director, Gerardo Pinzon, explained the process. “We give 72 hours to politicians to remove these signs because they can mean that there’s a violation. If the candidate does not comply with this, they will be issued a warning,” said Pinzon.

But will these candidates face other consequences? The answer is no. The reason is that these signs do not require a city permit. Plus, they are allowed to be put up by the state.

For those not running for office and wishing to place any personal signs, Pinzon says they do need a permit. “Non-political signs require a permit whether you are going to place them in private, banners, or still columns. If you put a sign without a permit, we will take action and remove it immediately and issue a warning,” said Pinzon.

As Election Day nears, city officials ask candidates and the public to place their signs in a place where they don’t hinder public safety.

To see the complete list of candidates that have their signs tagged or removed, you can click here.

