Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
File photo: Martin High School
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm

Latest News

warm and humid
Sunny Skies
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and Sunnier
KGNS News Today -Weather forecast 11/2 - clipped version
KGNS News Today -Weather forecast 11/2 - clipped version
Pleasenat and slightly humid
Mostly cloudy