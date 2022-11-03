Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.

