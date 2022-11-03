Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it is muggy we are in the upper 60s with cloudy skies this morning .

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing up warm and humid expected to reach a high of 87.

Tonight it will be mostly clear and mild with a low of 72.

Tomorrow we are going to feel the heat we are expected to reach a high of 90 with sunny skies.

Also a cool front will pass across south Texas Friday night leaving behind cooler and drier conditions for the weekend .

Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend daylight saving time ends on Sunday.

Next week warm and humid conditions return highs go up into the upper 80s and we might even reach a high of 90 .

Have a great day.

