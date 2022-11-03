Two Laredo businesses to be honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One organization is highlighting individuals and businesses that provide a space for economic growth in Laredo.

The Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to honor two people and two businesses during the 2022 Business Empowerment Awards.

They will recognize Javier Montemayor who serves as a UISD school board member and is making an impact with teens and providing programs that teach business skills at local schools, Dr. Minita Ramirez is the president at Laredo College and she is gearing up to release new programs that will help economic growth in Laredo, and two businesses who have been serving Laredo for at least 30 years: Rotex Trucking and Super Transport International.

Jesus Garza with the chamber explained that they provide free services to anyone that wants to open a business. ”We lost a lot of businesses during the pandemic and that was one of the reasons why we started the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. We’re trying to bring back some of the small businesses by providing them free business services to help them open up their businesses,” said Garza.

People can call 956-729-1504 to ask about tickets and prices for the event. The gala will take place on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel.

