Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public.

Officials are reporting no injuries at this time.

One of the drivers involved in the crash stated he was driving on the southbound lane, the other driver was traveling northbound when they collided.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.