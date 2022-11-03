Wednesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The latest early voting numbers from the Webb County Elections Office as of Wednesday, November 2, showed 2,506 people turned out to vote. The Elections Office also got 63 mail-in ballots, making a grand total of 2,569 ballots cast.

Friday, November 4, is the last day to vote early with polls opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

More than 23,000 people have voted in this election and we’re still working to get to the goal of at least 85,000 votes for this midterm election. Webb County is about 27% of the way there.

If you need more information on this election cycle, you can head to our Election Guide 2022 where you can find all of the necessary information to vote.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.