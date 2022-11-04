Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover is caught on camera on I-35 and mile marker 46.

Authorities in La Salle County and DPS were called out to mile marker 46 shortly after 10 a.m.

It’s believed the driver was heading northbound when the tire blew out and caused his vehicle to flip over.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

The scene remains active.

