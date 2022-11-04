Shop Local
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover is caught on camera on I-35 and mile marker 46.

Authorities in La Salle County and DPS were called out to mile marker 46 shortly after 10 a.m.

It’s believed the driver was heading northbound when the tire blew out and caused his vehicle to flip over.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

The scene remains active.

