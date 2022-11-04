Early voting ends tonight!

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking for the early voting window which ends on Friday night.

After Friday you will need to wait until Election Day to cast your ballot which takes place on November 8.

Despite a couple of minor hiccups, the Webb County Elections Office Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said that they haven’t had any issues.

So far over 26,000 voters in Webb County have exercised their right to vote but the county is hoping to reach 30,000.

Local voter Ingrid Herrera said she has exercised that right since she was 18 and encourages others to do the same.

“We need to make a change in Laredo with the water, with jobs. This is the time! After we experienced with the water, I personally that lives over there was without water for ten days so we need to come and make our voice heard”, said Herrera.

If you still haven’t voted, you have until 8 p.m. Friday to head to any one of the 52 polling locations.

The Webb County Elections Office advises voters not to wait until the last minute to vote.

