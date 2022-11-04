H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!

On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration.

For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast by handing out ready to eat meals in a drive-thru manner due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, organizers are ready to go back to serving more than 12,000 guests inside the Sames Auto Arena.

The event which is open to the public also includes live music, entertainment and of course food for the whole family.

Community members looking to volunteer can find out more on H-E-B’s website.

The event will take place on Friday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

