Heritage Foundation to hold grand opening of Republic of Rio Grande Exhibit

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to the grand opening of a historical exhibit.

The area around Laredo was once an independent nation known as the Republic of the Rio Grande and Laredo was proclaimed its capital.

This Saturday, on the anniversary of the declaration, the Webb County Heritage Foundation will open an exhibit that fully recounts this piece of our history.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum which is located downtown at 1005 Zaragoza Street next to La Posada Hotel.

For more information you can contact the Webb County Heritage Foundation at 956-727-0977 or click here.

