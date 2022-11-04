Laredo Center for the Arts to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Day of the Dead festivities are going strong, especially in the heat of downtown Laredo.

On Friday, the Laredo Center for the Arts is hosting an event on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be dance performances, art workshops, poetry readings, exhibits and of course food.

The best part is that it’s free and open to the public.

The center is located at 500 block of San Agustin Avenue.

