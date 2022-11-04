Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual walk to end a serious disease is taking place this Saturday.

KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500 communities across the country every year and Laredo is one of them.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. in front of the Zaffirini Student Center on the east side of the campus.

There is no fee to register a team but donations are accepted.

If you would like to take part in the event click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
Caught on camera: 18-wheeler rolls over on I-35
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
Raul Botello Jr, 20
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
Laredo Center for the Arts to celebrate Dia de los Muertos
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus