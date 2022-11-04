Shop Local
Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Good news for people who want to drink something else other than hot chocolate or eggnog around the Christmas Tree.

Miller Light has brought back its beer-based gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

That includes a new item: A Christmas tree keg stand.

It’s a fully functioning tree stand that fits around a quarter-barrel keg of beer.

Among the other items up for sale: Miller Lite Holiday Sweaters and “Beernaments” which fit around twelve-ounce cans and can also be used as a Christmas Tree decoration.

More information can be found at treekegstand.com.

