Miller Lite selling Christmas Tree keg stand
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Good news for people who want to drink something else other than hot chocolate or eggnog around the Christmas Tree.
Miller Light has brought back its beer-based gifts for the upcoming holiday season.
That includes a new item: A Christmas tree keg stand.
It’s a fully functioning tree stand that fits around a quarter-barrel keg of beer.
Among the other items up for sale: Miller Lite Holiday Sweaters and “Beernaments” which fit around twelve-ounce cans and can also be used as a Christmas Tree decoration.
More information can be found at treekegstand.com.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.