LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” your pop girlies are joined by a special guest and break down: celebrity Halloween costumes (9:18-25:16), Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Announcement (25:16-36:26), the latest update on some Bachelor Nation couples (36:26-49:53), and their weekly recap of “Bachelor in Paradise”(49:53-1:06:52).

