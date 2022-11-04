Summer feel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday morning humid in the low 70s and warming up to sunny skies .

Today it will feel a little bit like summer expected to reach a high of 91 with breezy conditions gusty up to 21mph.

For tonight around 9pm a cool front will pass across south Texas and ahead of the front rain chances will be possible mainly isolated to scattered with a low of 63 .

Slight risk for severe weather mainly east and north east of Texas for tonight heavy rain, hail and damaging winds will be possible .

The cool front will leave behind cool and dry conditions for the weekend with sunny skies and high in the 80s .

Don’t forget to change your clocks an hour back on the weekend day light saving time ends .

Next week warm and humid with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

If your a moon lover or enjoy looking a the night sky next week there will be a lunar eclipse on Tuesday November 8.

Have a a great day and weekend.

