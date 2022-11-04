TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area.

Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs, deer, and other animals.

While it’s not unusual to see these critters wandering campus in between classes, some of the alumni have had close encounters with them.

A recent video online shows a student walking to campus and then moments later, a buck comes in contact with the student.

Fortunately, the issue did not escalate, and no injuries were reported.

After this close encounter, the university issued an advisory reminding students not to pet or feed the animals.

TAMIU wants people to leave them alone and respect their personal space.

The university adds if any wildlife animal comes your way, you can call campus police at 956-326-2100.

