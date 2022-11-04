Shop Local
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After two years, a project that will help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area is complete.

The road project added one lane to each side of the I-69 interstate overpass at Mines Road.

I-69 West now has six lanes, three going in each direction from the World Trade Bridge to I-35.

“This will help facilitate the now increasing number of trucks that are leaving the checkpoint at a higher rate because of the fast lane”, said David Salazar with TxDOT. “This project is now vital to the port of entry but also projects that we have at the I-35-69 intersection that’s under construction now. The current de-rail connectors and interstates are flying over the railroad at Shiloh interchange.”

Salazar goes on to say that the project will help get traffic away from the Mines Road area and get some of the congestion moving forward.

This project cost 14-million dollars to complete.

This will help alleviate traffic going southbound into Laredo on I-35.

