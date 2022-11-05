Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially.

In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow.

On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”

With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods and vegan products.

“We started from a small group, and it’s just grown over the years, it’s been a great resource for the community” Ariel Sanchez said.

Sanchez is one of the members, advocate and gives back to the community.

She is part of an organization that volunteers and prepares plant-based meals for the less fortunate called Laredo Food Not Bombs.

“We started this mutual aid group called Laredo Food Not Bombs where we do meal shares downtown with those who are food insecure in that area” Sanchez said.

For anyone interested in learning more about plant-based food or vegan products, on Sunday November 6th a market is taking place hosted by La Buena Vida Restaurant.

A restaurant that sells 100 percent plant-based foods, which includes Mexican favorite dishes.

Erik Gonzalez is part of the team and a vegan too.

“It was the best decision of my life. My wife and my daughter who created all this, she’s been vegan for almost 7 years” Gonzalez said,

The restaurant opened five months ago and is family operated.

“So, my daughter is really creative, a lot of trial and error to get where she is right now. You won’t tell the difference, the only difference you are going to notice is that you’re not going to be lazy, bloated it will give you a little bit more energy” Gonzalez said.

Both Ariel and Erik say for those worried about the options available, the transition can be done gradually.

“I think starting by veganizing, what you’re already used to eating is a great start. I’m a huge foodie” Sanchez said.

Without having to give up some of your favorite dishes.

“For the people of Laredo to know that being vegan it’s not salads, it’s not about leaving our culture of taquitos and carnitas. You can have all that without harming yourself , not harming the planet” Gonzalez said.

La Buena Vida says the next one will be in December 2022.

The market is located on the 1700 hundred block of Jacaman Road, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

