Former President Clinton to campaign in Laredo

Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Laredo.
By Jerry Garza
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, November 7th Former President Bill Clinton will stop in Laredo in an effort to help voters get to cast their ballots.

He will be here campaigning for a “Get Out the Vote” Rally with Congressman Henry Cuellar who is facing Republican challenger Cassie Garcia in the Race for Texas District 28.

The event is set to take place at the Local Police Union Hall at 6426 Polaris Drive at 10:30 AM.

