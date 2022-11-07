LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday.

Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community.

Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental and vision care, flu shots and covid vaccines.

Everyone wanting health services will be required to have a rapid covid test done before entering the facility.

Services will be provided at San Luis Rey Church Hall located at 3502 Sanders Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be in Laredo from Monday through Friday and a limit of 200 people will be served daily.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.