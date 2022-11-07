Shop Local
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection.

CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

The narcotics had a combined street value of 18.6 million dollars.

The case is now under investigation by Homeland Security Special Agents.

